Algert Global LLC Purchases 90,840 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 160.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oscar Health worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,059,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 347,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.