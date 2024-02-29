Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

