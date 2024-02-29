Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,026 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Eventbrite worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Stock Down 30.3 %

EB stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

