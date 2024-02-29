Algert Global LLC Sells 105,005 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,005 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of 89bio worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 89bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 53.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 89bio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Several research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

