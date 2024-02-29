Algert Global LLC Sells 137,510 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,510 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vivid Seats worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451 in the last three months. 85.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

