Algert Global LLC Sells 25,680 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 92.41%. The company’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

