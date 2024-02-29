Algert Global LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

