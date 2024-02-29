Algert Global LLC Sells 34,560 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

