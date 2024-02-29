Algert Global LLC Sells 45,060 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $886.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

