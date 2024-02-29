Algert Global LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

