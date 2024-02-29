Algert Global LLC Sells 770 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 591,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,270 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

