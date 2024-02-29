Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 0.9 %

AVA stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

