Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,120 shares of company stock worth $29,571,337. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

