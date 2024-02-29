Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,843 shares of company stock worth $1,197,749. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

