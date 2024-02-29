Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.68% of Ambac Financial Group worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

