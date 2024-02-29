Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.54

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 234055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
