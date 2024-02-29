Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

