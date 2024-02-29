Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Gerard P. Smyth Sells 4,440 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $413.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

