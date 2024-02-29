AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AME opened at $178.72 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.