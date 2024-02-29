Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.46 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

