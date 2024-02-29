AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson Buys 6,951 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.7 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

