Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 32,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,442,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $437,580,000 after acquiring an additional 758,252 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $176.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

