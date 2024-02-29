AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AU opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

