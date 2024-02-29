Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $79,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

