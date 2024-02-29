Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 24,555 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

