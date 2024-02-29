ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 98,778 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

