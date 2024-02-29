Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 31,312 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $634,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,520.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AORT opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $786.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.