Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4 %

ARTW stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

