Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

