ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

