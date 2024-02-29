ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Buys $36,650.60 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert John Andrew Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 100 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $254.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 2,550 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $4,896.00.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASPI opened at $3.19 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Further Reading

