Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Assurant worth $85,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.14. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

