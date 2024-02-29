Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.79

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 1081140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.04.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.