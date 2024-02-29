ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.40

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 95873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

