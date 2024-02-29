Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman Sells 592,249 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AUR opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,824,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

