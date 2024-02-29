AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,025.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.88.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,016.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,696.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,613.77. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,017.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

