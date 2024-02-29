AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,400.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.88.

AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,017.31. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,613.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

