AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,363.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,001.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,696.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,613.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,017.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.