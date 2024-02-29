Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Ignacio J. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

