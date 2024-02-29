Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aware

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 60.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware Trading Down 0.5 %

About Aware

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

