AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AZZ were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

