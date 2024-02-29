Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.30.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
