Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.30.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

