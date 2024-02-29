BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 94.5% in February

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.46. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.