Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAYA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Bayview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAYA. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

