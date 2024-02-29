Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

BEAM stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

