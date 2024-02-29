Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $239.15 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.