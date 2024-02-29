Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider David Foster Purchases 2,083 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider David Foster acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$712.74 ($465.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,484,629.09 ($970,345.81).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.