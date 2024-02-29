Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider David Foster Purchases 2,083 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider David Foster acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$712.74 ($465.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,484,629.09 ($970,345.81).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.