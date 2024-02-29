Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after buying an additional 132,391 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

