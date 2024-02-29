BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BANFP opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

