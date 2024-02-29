BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $85,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BHP Group stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

